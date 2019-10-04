CEC Elects Didenko Chair

The Central Election Commission (CEC) elected Oleh Didenko as its chairperson.

The corresponding decision was made at a meeting of the commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Didenko is 39 years old, has a law degree, and has been appointed to the CEC under the quota of the Servant of the People.

He worked in the Central Election Commission since April 2014, when he was appointed as a member of the commission on the quota of the UDAR of Vitali Klitschko.

In September 2018, the Verkhovna Rada changed the composition of the CEC due to the expiration of its term of office, however, Didenko remained working in the new commission, as he was one of two members who were appointed to the old composition later and, accordingly, his term of office has not yet expired.

Prior to working at the CEC, he was engaged in private legal practice, was the executive director of the Collegium law group.

He was also the deputy head of the legal department of the Nasha Ukraina people’s union and the assistant to ex-MPs David Zhvania, Mykola Katerynchuk, Roman Bezsmertnyi, Vladyslav Kaskiv and Valerii Ischenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, the Verkhovna Rada appointed a new composition of the CEC of 17 members.

Twelve of them were proposed by the Servant of the People faction, two - by the Opposition Platform - For Life and one by European Solidarity, the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association and Holos each.