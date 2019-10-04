Rada Appoints 17 New CEC Members

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has appointed 17 new members of the Central Election Commission.

Respective decisions were taken on Friday by 310-375 MPs when 226 would be enough to pass them, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

12 of 17 CEC members were nominated by the Servant of the People party.

In particular, they are: lawyer / member of the political council of the UKROP party, Vitalii Hren; senior adviser of the legal department of the Verkhovna Rada administration, Oleksandra Karmaza; employee of the affairs management department of the Verkhovna Rada Administration / deputy head of the legal department of the European Solidarity secretariat, Olena Hataullina; executive secretary of the executive committee of the Bila Tserkva City Council, Serhii Postivyi; science adviser of the Higher Administrative Court, Volodymyr Perepeliuk; notary officer, Oksana Boyarchuk; constitutional law and theoretical legal disciplines department chair at the Ukraina open international university, Yurii Fritskyi; professor of the state building department at the National Legal University, Pavlo Liubchenko.

Under the Servant Of The People’s quota re-elected are Iryna Yefremova (earlier worked under the quota of the People's Front); Oleh Didenko (from UDAR), Andrii Yevstihneev (Batkivschyna) and Vitalii Plukar (Petro Poroshenko Bloc).

Two new CEC members entered the commission under the quota of the Opposition Platform - For Life party: deputy head of the CEC secretariat, Serhii Dubovik; and former MP from the Party of Regions and Oppositional Platform, Yurii Miroshnychenko.

Besides, the CEC new members are: former MP from Petro Poroshenko Bloc, Yurii Buhlak (co-owner of the Fifth Channel / former assistant of Petro Poroshenko and legal adviser of the Roshen corporation) under the quota of the European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko; senior adviser of the department for representation at courts of the CEC secretary, Viktoriya Hluschenko from the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party; and co-founder of the Opora civil network / former deputy education and science minister, Andrii Hevko, from the Holos party of singer Viacheslav Vakarchuk.

The Verkhovna Rada dismissed all the previous members of the CEC on September 13.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the previous members of the commission were appointed in September 2018.