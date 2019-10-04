Rada Appoints 17 New CEC Members

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has appointed 17 new members of the Central Election Commission.\r\nRespective decisions were taken on Friday by 310-375 MPs when 226 would be enough to pass them, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\n12 of 17 CEC members were nominated by the Servant of the People party.\r\nIn particular, they are: lawyer \/ member of the political council of the UKROP party, Vitalii Hren; senior adviser of the legal department of the Verkhovna Rada administration, Oleksandra Karmaza; employee of the affairs management department of the Verkhovna Rada Administration \/ deputy head of the legal department of the European Solidarity secretariat, Olena Hataullina; executive secretary of the executive committee of the Bila Tserkva City Council, Serhii Postivyi; science adviser of the Higher Administrative Court, Volodymyr Perepeliuk; notary officer, Oksana Boyarchuk; constitutional law and theoretical legal disciplines department chair at the Ukraina open international university, Yurii Fritskyi; professor of the state building department at the National Legal University, Pavlo Liubchenko.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});\r\n\r\n\r\nUnder the Servant Of The People’s quota re-elected are Iryna Yefremova (earlier worked under the quota of the People's Front); Oleh Didenko (from UDAR), Andrii Yevstihneev (Batkivschyna) and Vitalii Plukar (Petro Poroshenko Bloc).\r\nTwo new CEC members entered the commission under the quota of the Opposition Platform - For Life party: deputy head of the CEC secretariat, Serhii Dubovik; and former MP from the Party of Regions and Oppositional Platform, Yurii Miroshnychenko.\r\nBesides, the CEC new members are: former MP from Petro Poroshenko Bloc, Yurii Buhlak (co-owner of the Fifth Channel \/ former assistant of Petro Poroshenko and legal adviser of the Roshen corporation) under the quota of the European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko; senior adviser of the department for representation at courts of the CEC secretary, Viktoriya Hluschenko from the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party; and co-founder of the Opora civil network \/ former deputy education and science minister, Andrii Hevko, from the Holos party of singer Viacheslav Vakarchuk.\r\nThe Verkhovna Rada dismissed all the previous members of the CEC on September 13.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});\r\n\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the previous members of the commission were appointed in September 2018.