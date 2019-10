Dubilet To Switch Document Flow Between Cabinet And Rada To E-Format Before 2020

Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Dmytro Dubilet, intends to make the document flow between the Cabinet and the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to e-format before late 2019.

He has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the e-document flow between executive bodies from October 1.