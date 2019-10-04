subscribe to newsletter
Red Lines For Holding Of Elections In Donbas And Implementation Of Steinmeier Formula Are Demilitarization And Restoration Of Control Over State Border – Foreign Minister Prystaiko

Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine, Vadym Prystaiko, states that the red lines of Ukraine for holding of local elections in the occupied territories of Donbas is the demilitarization and restoration of the control over the state border.

He has said this on the Right to Power TV show on the 1+1 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko, asked the minister if the present would keep his promise and the elections in Donbas would take place only under the condition of withdrawal of troops, de-occupation and demilitarization.

Prystaiko said that was the question to the President.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls the Steinmeier Formula a complicated issue and noted that the decision on it would be take only by the leaders of the Normandy Format.

