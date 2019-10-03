Council Of Europe Secretary General Pejcinovic Buric Concerned Over Judicial Reform Of Zelenskyy

Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejcinovic Buric, has expressed her concerns over the judicial reform of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This follows from her open letter dated October 2 and addressed to Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine, Vadym Prystaiko, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Secretary General considers that the terms of the bill 1008 submitted by Zelenskyy might violate the principle of independence of the judicial system.

She noted that the establishment of an independent, effective and professional judicial system was part of the obligations Ukraine took entering the Council of Europe.

She is calling on Ukraine to hold the judicial reform in compliance with the requirements of the Council of Europe and international standards.

The Council of Europe is ready to provide its assistance in reformation of the judicial bodies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Supreme Court is calling on the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine not to adopt bill 1008 on judicial reform submitted by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before conclusions of the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission).

On September 12, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the first reading the bill 1008.