NSDC Ex-Secretary Danyliuk: Bohdan Should Resign Due To Conflict Of Interest

Former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksandr Danyliuk believes that the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Bohdan, should resign because of a conflict of interest.

He said this in an interview with BBC Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He also said that he and Bohdan had strained relations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 30, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Danyliuk as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Danyliuk said that he refused the post of Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States.

Danyliuk noted that he was offered the specified position.

Danyliuk said that he has work plans in the commercial sector.