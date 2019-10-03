subscribe to newsletter
03 October 2019, Thursday, 18:47 13
SBI Investigating 12 Cases Against Poroshenko

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is holding pre-trial investigation in 12 criminal cases involving former president / member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the European Solidarity party faction, Petro Poroshenko.

The SBI said this in a reply to respective request of Ukrainian News Agency.

In particular, the SBI is investigating the circumstances of organization of the crossing of the Kerch Strait by the vessels of the Ukrainian navy on November 25, 2018; alleged tax evasion and further money laundering during signing of the agreement on the Kuznya na Rybalskomu plant and the Priamyi TV channel; etc.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the PGO is drawing up charge papers against former president, Petro Poroshenko.

