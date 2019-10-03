Riaboshapka Signs Order Reprimanding Ex-Prosecutor General Lutsenko

Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka has signed an order reprimanding former prosecutor general Yurii Lutsenko.\r\nThe Ukrainian News Agency obtained a copy of the order.\r\nThe document was signed in implementation of a decision that the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors adopted on September 13.\r\nRiaboshapka signed the reprimand order on September 19.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});\r\n\r\n\r\nLutsenko reprimanded as a prosecutor with the Prosecutor-General’s Office.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors decided to reprimand Lutsenko for failing to promptly take disciplinary measures against Deputy Prosecutor General Yurii Stoliarchuk.