subscribe to newsletter
25 25.65
27.2 28.05
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Riaboshapka Signs Order Reprimanding Ex-Prosecutor General Lutsenko
03 October 2019, Thursday, 18:44 24
Politics 2019-10-03T18:45:17+03:00
Ukrainian news
Riaboshapka Signs Order Reprimanding Ex-Prosecutor General Lutsenko

Riaboshapka Signs Order Reprimanding Ex-Prosecutor General Lutsenko

Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka has signed an order reprimanding former prosecutor general Yurii Lutsenko.

The Ukrainian News Agency obtained a copy of the order.

The document was signed in implementation of a decision that the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors adopted on September 13.

Riaboshapka signed the reprimand order on September 19.

Lutsenko reprimanded as a prosecutor with the Prosecutor-General’s Office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors decided to reprimand Lutsenko for failing to promptly take disciplinary measures against Deputy Prosecutor General Yurii Stoliarchuk.

Больше новостей о: Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko Ruslan Riaboshapka former prosecutor general

Archive
News
Council Of Europe Secretary General Pejcinovic Buric Concerned Over Judicial Reform Of Zelenskyy 18:55
NSDC Ex-Secretary Danyliuk: Bohdan Should Resign Due To Conflict Of Interest 18:51
SBI Investigating 12 Cases Against Poroshenko 18:47
Riaboshapka Signs Order Reprimanding Ex-Prosecutor General Lutsenko 18:44
Zelenskyy Names Danylov NSDC Secretary 18:40
more news
Kuchma’s Press Service Publishes Agreed Text Of Steinmeier Formula 13:08
PGO Investigating Issuance Of Hungarian, Romanian, Polish And Russian Passports To Residents Of Western, Donetsk And Luhansk Regions 12:54
Putin Not Ruling Out Conclusion Of 1-Year Gas Transit Contract If Ukraine Unable To Introduce European Legislation Before 2020 18:34
Zelenskyy And Lukashenko Will Take Part In Forum Of Regions In Zhytomyr On October 4 18:31
Approval Of Steinmeier Formula By Ukraine Russia’s Requirement For Normandy Format Summit – MP Yaremenko 13:05
more news
Kuchma’s Press Service Publishes Agreed Text Of Steinmeier Formula 13:08
PGO Investigating Issuance Of Hungarian, Romanian, Polish And Russian Passports To Residents Of Western, Donetsk And Luhansk Regions 12:54
Zelenskyy Names Danylov NSDC Secretary 18:40
European Solidarity, Batkivschyna, Holos Calling On Zelenskyy To Explain Steinmeier Formula At Rada 12:58
Zelenskyy Meets With All Chairpersons Of Rada Factions On Wednesday – Arakhamia 13:02
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok