Riaboshapka Signs Order Reprimanding Ex-Prosecutor General Lutsenko

Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka has signed an order reprimanding former prosecutor general Yurii Lutsenko.

The Ukrainian News Agency obtained a copy of the order.

The document was signed in implementation of a decision that the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors adopted on September 13.

Riaboshapka signed the reprimand order on September 19.

Lutsenko reprimanded as a prosecutor with the Prosecutor-General’s Office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors decided to reprimand Lutsenko for failing to promptly take disciplinary measures against Deputy Prosecutor General Yurii Stoliarchuk.