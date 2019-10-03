subscribe to newsletter
03 October 2019, Thursday
Politics 2019-10-03T18:41:44+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Names Danylov NSDC Secretary

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Oleksii Danylov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

This is stated in Decree No. 733 of October 3, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since July 23, he has served as Deputy of the NSDC Secretary Oleksandr Danyliuk.

On September 30 Zelenskyy relieved Danyliuk, accepting his resignation.

On Thursday, the President dismissed Danylov as Deputy Secretary of the NSDC and appointed him Secretary.

Danylov is 57 years old.

In 1994-1997 he was the mayor of Luhansk, in 2005 the chairman of the Luhansk regional state administration, and in 2006-2007 the Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Bloc of Yulia Tymoshenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Danylov declared 102 paintings, 495 porcelain figurines and 20,000 books for 2018.

