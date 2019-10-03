PGO Reshuffles Group Of Prosecutors In Case Upon Handziuk’s Assassination

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has reshuffled the group of prosecutors in the case upon the assassination of acting office manager / public activist, Kateryna Handziuk.

Press service of the PGO has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The new group of prosecutors has revised the plan of the pre-trial investigation.

The investigation continues.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) along with Interpol is searching for Oleksii Levin suspected of organization of the assault on Handziuk.

A court has sentenced five ex-participants in the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) to 3-6.5 years in prison for Handziuk’s assassination.