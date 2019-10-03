subscribe to newsletter
03 October 2019, Thursday, 13:17
Politics
Ukrainian news
Rada To Separate Authorities Of Kyiv City Mayor And Head Of Kyiv City State Administration

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine intends to adopt a new wording of the law on the capital of Ukraine by separating the authorities of the Kyiv city mayor and the head of the Kyiv City State Administration.

A total of 244 parliamentary members backed respective bill 2143-3, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document offers to separate the authorities of the two positions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko insists on public discussion of the bill 2143-3.

