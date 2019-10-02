Zelenskyy And Lukashenko Will Take Part In Forum Of Regions In Zhytomyr On October 4

On October 4, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko will take part in the forum of regions in Zhytomyr.

The press service of Zelenskyy said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“On October 4, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, will take part in the Second Forum of the Regions of Ukraine and Belarus, which will be held in Zhytomyr,” the statement reads.

Within the framework of the forum, it is planned to sign a number of bilateral documents on cooperation between the Ukrainian and Belarusian regions.

During the negotiations Zelenskyy and Lukashenko will discuss a wide range of pressing issues of Ukrainian-Belarusian cooperation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Lukashenko intends to discuss with Zelenskyy possible ways to resolve the conflict in Donbas and confirms Belarus’s readiness to help in the settlement.