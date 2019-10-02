subscribe to newsletter
Cabinet Decides To Postpone Introduction Of Fines For Customs Violations By Foreign-Registered Cars Until 2020

Cabinet Decides To Postpone Introduction Of Fines For Customs Violations By Foreign-Registered Cars Until 2020 – Honcharuk

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to postpone the introduction of fines for violation of customs regulations by foreign-registered cars at until 2020.

Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk announced this at a news briefing after a Cabinet of Ministers meeting, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“…The fines are being postponed to January 1. We are essentially moving the date. A corresponding draft law, in which we are looking for a model that we will develop jointly with owners of cars that did not undergo customs clearance, is also being prepared. But this is our internal government decision on how we will organize the work of the police in this case and how we will organize the work of the system for registering offenses, if any," he said.

According to him, the government is ready to provide the mass media with legal clarifications of how this will be consistent with the law.

“It will definitely not violate the law,” he said.

He added that the government expected to submit a draft law, in which this issue will be comprehensively resolved, to the parliament in the near future.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament decided on September 12 to postpone the introduction of fines for violation of customs regulations by foreign-registered vehicles until November 20.

A law that was previously adopted relaxed the administrative punishment for owners of foreign-registered cars until May 23.

