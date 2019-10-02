subscribe to newsletter
  Ex-Prime Minister Yatseniuk's Spokesperson Denies Talks On His Appointment To Cabinet Of Ministers
02 October 2019, Wednesday, 18:24 9
Ex-Prime Minister Yatseniuk’s Spokesperson Denies Talks On His Appointment To Cabinet Of Ministers

The press service of the People’s Front party’s leader and former prime minister (February 2014 – April 2016) Arsenii Yatseniuk has denied talks on his appointment to the current Cabinet of Ministers headed by Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk.

Yatseniuk's press secretary Olha Lappo announced this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Social media and the mass media have recently been spreading information that Arsenii Yatseniuk could take up the post of first deputy prime minister of Ukraine. As the press secretary of the leader of the People’s Front, I officially inform you that this information is false," Lappo wrote.

According to her, no talks on inclusion of Yatseniuk in the current government are being held or planned.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the parliament accepted Yatseniuk’s resignation from the post of prime minister on April 14, 2016, and appointed Volodymyr Groysman as the prime minister.

The parliament appointed the Office of the President of Ukraine’s deputy head Honcharuk as Ukraine’s prime minister and approved the composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers on August 29.

