PGO Preparing Suspicion To Poroshenko

The Prosecutor General's Office is preparing a statement of suspicion to former president Petro Poroshenko.
A senior law enforcement source has informed the Ukrainian News Agency.
"Information on the preparation of suspicion to Poroshenko is not a fake. The PGO is actively working," he said.
The source added that the suspicion would concern Article 364 of the Criminal Code (abuse of power or official position).
As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko's lawyer Ihor Holovan previously stated that the former president did not intend to undergo a polygraph test on Tuesday.