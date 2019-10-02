subscribe to newsletter
24.7 25.15
26.85 27.45
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Kuchma’s Press Service Publishes Agreed Text Of Steinmeier Formula
02 October 2019, Wednesday, 13:08 26
Politics 2019-10-03T00:15:08+03:00
Ukrainian news
Kuchma’s Press Service Publishes Agreed Text Of Steinmeier Formula

Kuchma’s Press Service Publishes Agreed Text Of Steinmeier Formula

Press secretary of former president of Ukraine (1994-2005) Leonid Kuchma, Daria Olifer, has published the text of the agreed Steinmeier Formula.

She has posted the text on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The formula is explained in the Kuchma-signed letter addressed to Martin Sajdik, the representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group.

Similar letter is signed by Russia and representatives of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR).

It contains the wording of so-called Steinmeier Formula to be implemented in the Ukrainian legislation.

The wording was agreed by diplomatic advisers of the leaders of the Normandy Format countries (Ukraine, Russia, Germany, and France) on September 11.

The formula envisions that the law on the special status of Donbas takes effect at 20 p.m. on the day of snap local elections in some districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The elections have to be called and conducted in compliance with the Constitution of Ukraine and the special law that regulates the aforementioned elections.

The law will be temporary until the publishing of the final report of the mission of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) that will contain the information on correspondence of the elections to the OSCE standards and international standards of democratic elections as well as to the Ukrainian legislation.

The law will remain in force if the elections are conducted in compliance with the OSCE standards and the Ukrainian legislation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers that the Steinmeier Formula is a complicated issue to be solved only by the leaders of the Normandy Format.

Больше новостей о: TCG Leonid Kuchma Steinmeier Formula publication of Steinmeier Formula text Martin Sajdik

Archive
News
Putin Not Ruling Out Conclusion Of 1-Year Gas Transit Contract If Ukraine Unable To Introduce European Legislation Before 2020 18:34
Zelenskyy And Lukashenko Will Take Part In Forum Of Regions In Zhytomyr On October 4 18:31
Cabinet Decides To Postpone Introduction Of Fines For Customs Violations By Foreign-Registered Cars Until 2020 – Honcharuk 18:28
Ex-Prime Minister Yatseniuk’s Spokesperson Denies Talks On His Appointment To Cabinet Of Ministers 18:24
PGO Preparing Suspicion To Poroshenko 18:20
more news
Razumkov To Resign As Chair Of Servant Of The People Party 18:10
Zelenskyy Discusses Shooting Movies By Foreigners In Ukraine With American Actor Cruise 13:37
PGO Investigating Issuance Of Hungarian, Romanian, Polish And Russian Passports To Residents Of Western, Donetsk And Luhansk Regions 12:54
SBI Questions Markarova In Case Upon Interference Of District Administrative Court Judges In Work Of State Bodies 13:43
SBU Continues Investigating Case Upon Attempted Assassination Of Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin 13:46
more news
Razumkov To Resign As Chair Of Servant Of The People Party 18:10
Poroshenko Not To Undergo Polygraph Examination On Tuesday – Lawyer Holovan 13:35
SBI Questions Markarova In Case Upon Interference Of District Administrative Court Judges In Work Of State Bodies 13:43
SBU Continues Investigating Case Upon Attempted Assassination Of Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin 13:46
Ex-Soldier Belko’s Lawyers Appeal Against His Arrest For Threatening To Blow Up Kyiv Metro Bridge 18:18
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok