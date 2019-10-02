Kuchma’s Press Service Publishes Agreed Text Of Steinmeier Formula

Press secretary of former president of Ukraine (1994-2005) Leonid Kuchma, Daria Olifer, has published the text of the agreed Steinmeier Formula.

She has posted the text on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The formula is explained in the Kuchma-signed letter addressed to Martin Sajdik, the representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group.

Similar letter is signed by Russia and representatives of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR).

It contains the wording of so-called Steinmeier Formula to be implemented in the Ukrainian legislation.

The wording was agreed by diplomatic advisers of the leaders of the Normandy Format countries (Ukraine, Russia, Germany, and France) on September 11.

The formula envisions that the law on the special status of Donbas takes effect at 20 p.m. on the day of snap local elections in some districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The elections have to be called and conducted in compliance with the Constitution of Ukraine and the special law that regulates the aforementioned elections.

The law will be temporary until the publishing of the final report of the mission of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) that will contain the information on correspondence of the elections to the OSCE standards and international standards of democratic elections as well as to the Ukrainian legislation.

The law will remain in force if the elections are conducted in compliance with the OSCE standards and the Ukrainian legislation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers that the Steinmeier Formula is a complicated issue to be solved only by the leaders of the Normandy Format.