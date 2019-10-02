subscribe to newsletter
  Approval Of Steinmeier Formula By Ukraine Russia's Requirement For Normandy Format Summit – MP Yaremenko
Approval Of Steinmeier Formula By Ukraine Russia’s Requirement For Normandy Format Summit – MP Yaremenko

Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Financial Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation / member of the Servant of the People party, Bohdan Yaremenko, said that the agreement of the Steinmeier Formula by Ukraine is a requirement of the Russian Federation for holding of the summit in the Normandy Format (with the participation of Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France).

He has said that from the rostrum of the Ukrainian Parliament, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Yaremenko, the Normandy Format dialogue is expected to bring peace to Donbas.

The MP noted that Ukraine had also put forward a claim to Russia before the start of the Normandy Format talks, in particular, hostage exchange, separation of troops and ceasefire in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 1, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed agreement of the Steinmeier Formula by Ukraine.

