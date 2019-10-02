subscribe to newsletter
  • European Solidarity, Batkivschyna, Holos Calling On Zelenskyy To Explain Steinmeier Formula At Rada
02 October 2019, Wednesday, 12:58 13
Politics 2019-10-02T21:30:09+03:00
Ukrainian news
European Solidarity, Batkivschyna, Holos Calling On Zelenskyy To Explain Steinmeier Formula At Rada

The parliamentary factions of the European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko; Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association; and Holos party of singer Viacheslav Vakarchuk are calling on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to explain the Steinmeier Formula at the Verkhovna Rada.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a member of the European Solidarity, Ivanna Klympush-Tsyntsadze.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 1, Zelenskyy confirmed official agreement by Ukraine of the order of implementation of the law on special order of local self-governance in some districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions or so-called Steinmeier Formula.

