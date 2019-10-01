subscribe to newsletter
  Ex-Soldier Belko's Lawyers Appeal Against His Arrest For Threatening To Blow Up Kyiv Metro Bridge
01 October 2019, Tuesday, 18:18
Ex-Soldier Belko’s Lawyers Appeal Against His Arrest For Threatening To Blow Up Kyiv Metro Bridge

Defense lawyers for former military serviceman Oleksii Belko, who threatened to blow up the Metro Bridge in Kyiv, have appealed against his arrest and bail of UAH 288,000.

This is stated in court documents, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The appeal was filed on September 30 by his lawyer, Masi Nayem.

A date has not yet been set for consideration of the appeal.

According to information available to Ukrainian News Agency, the bail of UAH 288,000 has not yet been posted.

He is accused of causing damages worth UAH 168,000 to the National Police through his actions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Dniprovskyi District Court of Kyiv ordered arrest of Belko on September 20 and set bail at UAH 288,000.

On September 18, Belko stopped his car on the Metro Bridge, fired several gunshots in the air, and threatened to blow up the bridge.

The police operation to detain him lasted about five hours.

The police later decided not to serve him with notification of suspicion of planning a terrorist attack and instead served him with notification of suspicion of hooliganism.

Interior Affairs Minister Arsen Avakov offered to stand surety for Belko.

