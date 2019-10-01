subscribe to newsletter
24.2 24.5
26.25 26.75
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Ex-Interior Minister Zakharchenko Fails To Appear In Court As Witness In Case Involving Shooting Of Euromaidan Activists
01 October 2019, Tuesday, 18:13 10
Politics 2019-10-01T22:48:18+03:00
Ukrainian news
Ex-Interior Minister Zakharchenko Fails To Appear In Court As Witness In Case Involving Shooting Of Euromaidan

Ex-Interior Minister Zakharchenko Fails To Appear In Court As Witness In Case Involving Shooting Of Euromaidan Activists

Former minister of interior affairs Vitalii Zakharchenko has failed to appear in court for cross-examination as a defense witness in the case involving the shooting of Euromaidan activists.

This was announced by presiding judge Serhii Diachuk, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zakharchenko was scheduled to testify as a defense witness via a video link from the Rostov Regional Court of Russia.

Lawyers representing five former Berkut riot police officers accused of shooting 48 Euromaidan activists asked the former minister of interior affairs to testify as a defense witness.

His cross-examination was scheduled to begin at 02:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, but the head of the Rostov court, German Zhiltsov, said that Zakharchenko failed to appear in court without explanation.

“The court notes the witness’ failure to appear,” Ukrainian judge Diachuk confirmed.

The reasons for the non-appearance of the former minister of interior affairs have not yet been established.

Lawyers for the former Berkut riot police officers asked the court to set another date for cross-examination of Zakharchenko because they consider him an important defense witness.

After consultations with his Russian counterpart, Diachuk stated that the cross-examination could not be postponed and closed the court session.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv cross-examined former president Viktor Yanukovych via a video link on November 28, 2016, as a witness in the case against five former Berkut riot police officers accused of shooting 48 Euromaidan activists.

Больше новостей о: court Euromaidan witness Vitalii Zakharchenko Euromaidan activists cross-examination

Archive
News
Ex-Soldier Belko’s Lawyers Appeal Against His Arrest For Threatening To Blow Up Kyiv Metro Bridge 18:18
Ex-Interior Minister Zakharchenko Fails To Appear In Court As Witness In Case Involving Shooting Of Euromaidan Activists 18:13
Razumkov To Resign As Chair Of Servant Of The People Party 18:10
SBI Launches Abuse Investigation Against Lutsenko 18:07
SBI Finds Listening Device In Another Office – Truba 18:04
more news
70th anniversary of the PRC. How China has grown in global rankings 11:48
"Memory March" for the Babi Yar victims has been held in Kyiv, - Lozhkin 13:34
Lutsenko Leaves For Britain To Study English 13:30
NACP Requesting NACB To Investigate Declaration Of False Information By Danyliuk In 2015-2016 13:15
Zhevaho Denies SBI’s Accusations Of Involvement In Embezzlement Of UAH 2.5 Billion Of Finance And Credit Bank 13:18
more news
Honcharuk Triggers Unification Of All Land Databases 13:07
Lutsenko Leaves For Britain To Study English 13:30
NACP Requesting NACB To Investigate Declaration Of False Information By Danyliuk In 2015-2016 13:15
Cabinet Suggesting Rada Legalize Gambling 13:03
Zhevaho Denies SBI’s Accusations Of Involvement In Embezzlement Of UAH 2.5 Billion Of Finance And Credit Bank 13:18
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok