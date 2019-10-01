SBI Launches Abuse Investigation Against Lutsenko

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has launched a criminal investigation against former prosecutor general Yurii Lutsenko on suspicion of abuse of power or official position.

The press service of the State Bureau of Investigation announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

The investigation was launched at the request of the head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, David Arakhamia.

“Based on a statement filed by Arakhamia, criminal proceedings have been opened against former prosecutor general Yurii Lutsenko on suspicion of abuse of power or official position,” the press service said.

In his statement, Arakhamia alleged that Lutsenko aided an illegal gambling business in collusion with a number of former parliamentarians and others.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Lutsenko has traveled to the United Kingdom to study English.