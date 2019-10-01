subscribe to newsletter
24.2 24.5
26.25 26.75
˟
01 October 2019, Tuesday, 18:07 9
Politics 2019-10-01T19:30:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
SBI Launches Abuse Investigation Against Lutsenko

SBI Launches Abuse Investigation Against Lutsenko

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has launched a criminal investigation against former prosecutor general Yurii Lutsenko on suspicion of abuse of power or official position.

The press service of the State Bureau of Investigation announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

The investigation was launched at the request of the head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, David Arakhamia.

“Based on a statement filed by Arakhamia, criminal proceedings have been opened against former prosecutor general Yurii Lutsenko on suspicion of abuse of power or official position,” the press service said.

In his statement, Arakhamia alleged that Lutsenko aided an illegal gambling business in collusion with a number of former parliamentarians and others.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Lutsenko has traveled to the United Kingdom to study English.

Больше новостей о: investigation Yurii Lutsenko SBI former prosecutor general abuse of power

Archive
News
Ex-Soldier Belko’s Lawyers Appeal Against His Arrest For Threatening To Blow Up Kyiv Metro Bridge 18:18
Ex-Interior Minister Zakharchenko Fails To Appear In Court As Witness In Case Involving Shooting Of Euromaidan Activists 18:13
Razumkov To Resign As Chair Of Servant Of The People Party 18:10
SBI Launches Abuse Investigation Against Lutsenko 18:07
SBI Finds Listening Device In Another Office – Truba 18:04
more news
70th anniversary of the PRC. How China has grown in global rankings 11:48
"Memory March" for the Babi Yar victims has been held in Kyiv, - Lozhkin 13:34
Lutsenko Leaves For Britain To Study English 13:30
NACP Requesting NACB To Investigate Declaration Of False Information By Danyliuk In 2015-2016 13:15
Zhevaho Denies SBI’s Accusations Of Involvement In Embezzlement Of UAH 2.5 Billion Of Finance And Credit Bank 13:18
more news
Honcharuk Triggers Unification Of All Land Databases 13:07
Lutsenko Leaves For Britain To Study English 13:30
NACP Requesting NACB To Investigate Declaration Of False Information By Danyliuk In 2015-2016 13:15
Cabinet Suggesting Rada Legalize Gambling 13:03
Zhevaho Denies SBI’s Accusations Of Involvement In Embezzlement Of UAH 2.5 Billion Of Finance And Credit Bank 13:18
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok