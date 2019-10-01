SBI Finds Listening Device In Another Office – Truba

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has uncovered a listening device in another office.

The State Bureau of Investigation’s Director Roman Truba announced this in an interview with the Television News Service (TSN), Ukrainian News agency reports.

“Such listening devices were uncovered not only in the director’s office, but also in another office,” he said.

He declined to specify the office in which the listening device was uncovered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Truba announced on September 21 that a listening device had been uncovered in his office.

After that, the central office of the State Bureau of Investigation opened a criminal investigation into possible involvement of its employees in the wiretapping of the SBI director.