SBI Questions Markarova In Case Upon Interference Of District Administrative Court Judges In Work Of State Bodies

SBI Questions Markarova In Case Upon Interference Of District Administrative Court Judges In Work Of State Bod

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has questioned Minister of Finance Oksana Markarova in the case upon interference of judges of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv in the work of state bodies.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from the press service of the SBI.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has summoned Markarova and former member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction, Yurii Solovei, to provide their explanations as for alleged declaration of false information.