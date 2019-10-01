NBU's Net Currency Purchase In Interbank USD 0.9 Billion In September

In September, the net purchase of foreign currency by the National Bank in the interbank foreign currency market provided replenishment of reserves by USD 0.9 billion.

The press service of the NBU said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The National Bank replenished international reserves under conditions of appreciation.

According to the report, in September, revaluation trend was preserved on the foreign currency market. It was conditioned by favorable terms of trade, high crop harvest and inflow of portfolio investments.

That allowed the NBU to further replenish the international reserves not counteracting to the market tendencies to strengthening of the exchange rate.

As at September, the official hryvnia exchange rate against dollar and euro strengthened by 4.6% month over month and 5.7% month over month respectively.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the NBU acquired a total of USD 3,173.78 million and sold USD 1,801.82 million.