  • Zelenskyy Discusses Shooting Movies By Foreigners In Ukraine With American Actor Cruise
01 October 2019, Tuesday, 13:37 21
Politics 2019-10-01T13:38:43+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Discusses Shooting Movies By Foreigners In Ukraine With American Actor Cruise

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with American actor Tom Cruise in Kyiv to discuss shooting of movies by foreigners in Ukraine.

Press service of the Ukrainian President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Famous American actor, film director and producer Tom Cruise has arrived in Kyiv at invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, " says the statement.

Zelenskyy and Cruise met at the Presidential Office on September 30 evening.

Zelenskyy expressed hope that the recently-adopted law on compensations to foreign filmmakers would make Ukraine attractive for investors-foreign filmmakers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 13, Zelenskyy performed along with Kvartal 95 at the Yalta European Strategy (YES).

