Poroshenko Not To Undergo Polygraph Examination On Tuesday – Lawyer Holovan

Former president / member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the European Solidarity party faction, Petro Poroshenko, does not intend to undergo polygraph examination on Tuesday.

Poroshenko’s lawyer, Ihor Holovan, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko has expressed readiness to undergo the TV live polygraph examination offered by investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).