Zelenskyy Relieves NSDC Secretary Danyliuk

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has relieved Oleksandr Danyliuk as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

This is stated in decree No. 724 of September 30, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The reasons for the dismissal are not indicated in the document, but Danyliuk wrote a letter of resignation before the start of Zelenskyy's working visit to the United States to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

There is no decree on the President’s website on the appointment of a new NSDC secretary or on the appointment of Danyliuk to another position.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 28 Zelenskyy appointed Danyliuk as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Prior to this, Danyliuk was one of the main experts of Zelenskyy's election headquarters.

Previously, he worked as Minister of Finance (2016-2018) and Deputy Head of the Administration of President Petro Poroshenko (2015-2016).