Ukraine Boosts USD Gas Reserves 2.3 Times To 20.3 Billion Cubic Meters Since April 5

Since April 5, the start of the current gas injection season, Ukraine has boosted gas reserves in the underground gas storage facilities (USF) 2.3 times or by 11.552 billion cubic meters to 20.297 billion cubic meters.

The Ukrtransgaz company, the operator of the Ukrainian gas transport system, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As at September 28, there were a total of 20,297.63 million cubic meters of gas in the USF, up 25.9% or 4.17 billion cubic meters year over year.

Since September 1, 2019 (as at September 28), Ukraine has imported a total of 1,865.294 million cubic meters of gas: 1,187.891 million cubic meters via the Slovak Republic, 538.381 million cubic meters via Hungary, and 139.023 million cubic meters via the Republic of Poland.

Since the start of September, Ukraine has produced a total of 1,637.401 million cubic meters, and transited 6,349.238 million cubic meters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Board Chairperson of Naftogaz of Ukraine, Andrii Kobolev points out the need to accumulate 20 billion cubic meters of gas in USF by October 15 for the stable passage of the heating season 2019/2020.

On April 5, Ukraine began pumping natural gas into underground gas storage facilities.

From the beginning of the gas withdrawal season that started on November 7, 2018 and to April 4, 2019 (inclusively), Ukraine reduced gas reserves in USF by 49.1% or 8.488 billion cubic meters to 8.745 billion cubic meters.

Ukraine ended the last withdrawal season on April 8, 2018 with reserves of 7,435.16 million cubic meters of gas.