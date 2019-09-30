Buzina Murder Suspect Medvedko Joins NACB Public Oversight Council

Andrii Medvedko, who is accused of murdering journalist Oles Buzina, has joined the National Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (NACB) public oversight council.\r\nThe press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nThe National Anti-Corruption Bureau released the official the result of an online vote for two members of its public oversight council on Monday, September 30.\r\nThe winners of the vote are Ivan Yasynskyi from the Democratic Axe of the Horde organization and Andrii Medvedko from the Association of Veterans of the War against Russia.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});\r\n\r\n\r\nThey won 4,854 and 3,902 votes, respectively.\r\nThe State Special Communications and Information Protection Service has confirmed that there were no violations or external interference in the results of online vote.\r\nThe National Anti-Corruption Bureau’s public oversight council is made up of 15 people.\r\nIts task is to ensure transparency and civilian control over the activities of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});\r\n\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, prosecutor sent an indictment in the Buzina murder case to court in November 2017.\r\nThe two suspects in the case are Medvedko and Denys Polischuk, who are activists with nationalist organizations.\r\nThe murder trial is continuing at the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv.