Buzina Murder Suspect Medvedko Joins NACB Public Oversight Council

Andrii Medvedko, who is accused of murdering journalist Oles Buzina, has joined the National Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (NACB) public oversight council.

The press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau released the official the result of an online vote for two members of its public oversight council on Monday, September 30.

The winners of the vote are Ivan Yasynskyi from the Democratic Axe of the Horde organization and Andrii Medvedko from the Association of Veterans of the War against Russia.

They won 4,854 and 3,902 votes, respectively.

The State Special Communications and Information Protection Service has confirmed that there were no violations or external interference in the results of online vote.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau’s public oversight council is made up of 15 people.

Its task is to ensure transparency and civilian control over the activities of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, prosecutor sent an indictment in the Buzina murder case to court in November 2017.

The two suspects in the case are Medvedko and Denys Polischuk, who are activists with nationalist organizations.

The murder trial is continuing at the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv.