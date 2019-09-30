Lutsenko Leaves For Britain To Study English

Former prosecutor general Yurii Lutsenko has left for the United Kingdom to attend an English language course in the coming 1.5 months.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from his press secretary Larysa Sarhan.

She said that the Lutsenko’s trip to Britain was in no way linked to the scandal in the United States, in particular, publication of the verbatim record of a phone conversation between President of the United States Donald Trump and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in which the name of former vice-president of the United States, Joseph Biden, is mentioned.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Lutsenko considers that law enforcers of Ukraine and the United States have to investigate criminal cases against the Burisma group.