Zhevaho Denies SBI’s Accusations Of Involvement In Embezzlement Of UAH 2.5 Billion Of Finance And Credit Bank

Businessman / co-owner of the Ferrexpo company, Kostiantyn Zhevaho, has denied accusations of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) of his involvement in the embezzlement of UAH 2.5 billion of Finance and Credit Bank.

This follows from respective statement by Ferrexpo posted by the London Stock Exchange, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, Zhevaho informed the board of Ferrexpo he had not been served with charge papers in compliance with the legislation of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, first deputy chairperson of the SBI wrote on Facebook that the SBI had served Zhevaho with charge papers in absentia.