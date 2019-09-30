subscribe to newsletter
23.95 24.3
26.1 26.6
˟
30 September 2019, Monday, 13:03 12
Economy 2019-09-30T13:04:47+03:00
Ukrainian news
Cabinet Suggesting Rada Legalize Gambling

Cabinet Suggesting Rada Legalize Gambling

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is suggesting that the Verkhovna Rada legalize gambling.

This follows from a statement posted on the official website of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the bill on legalization of gambling business in Ukraine.

The bill provides for organizing of gambling in the territory of hotels exclusively.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the Cabinet of Ministers to table the bill on legalization of gambling for consideration of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine before October 1; and the Verkhovna Rada to adopt the law before December.

Больше новостей о: Verkhovna Rada Cabinet of Ministers gambling legalization

Archive
News
Buzina Murder Suspect Medvedko Joins NACB Public Oversight Council 18:13
"Memory March" for the Babi Yar victims has been held in Kyiv, - Lozhkin 13:34
Lutsenko Leaves For Britain To Study English 13:30
Zhevaho Denies SBI’s Accusations Of Involvement In Embezzlement Of UAH 2.5 Billion Of Finance And Credit Bank 13:18
NACP Requesting NACB To Investigate Declaration Of False Information By Danyliuk In 2015-2016 13:15
more news
70th anniversary of the PRC. How China has grown in global rankings 11:48
"Memory March" for the Babi Yar victims has been held in Kyiv, - Lozhkin 13:34
Lutsenko Leaves For Britain To Study English 13:30
Zhevaho Denies SBI’s Accusations Of Involvement In Embezzlement Of UAH 2.5 Billion Of Finance And Credit Bank 13:18
Cabinet Suggesting Rada Legalize Gambling 13:03
more news
Honcharuk Triggers Unification Of All Land Databases 13:07
Cabinet Suggesting Rada Legalize Gambling 13:03
NACP Requesting NACB To Investigate Declaration Of False Information By Danyliuk In 2015-2016 13:15
Zhevaho Denies SBI’s Accusations Of Involvement In Embezzlement Of UAH 2.5 Billion Of Finance And Credit Bank 13:18
Lutsenko Leaves For Britain To Study English 13:30
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok