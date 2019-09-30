Cabinet Suggesting Rada Legalize Gambling

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is suggesting that the Verkhovna Rada legalize gambling.

This follows from a statement posted on the official website of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the bill on legalization of gambling business in Ukraine.

The bill provides for organizing of gambling in the territory of hotels exclusively.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the Cabinet of Ministers to table the bill on legalization of gambling for consideration of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine before October 1; and the Verkhovna Rada to adopt the law before December.