SBU Along With Interpol Search For Criminal Kingpin Suspected Of Handziuk’s Assassination

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) along with Interpol are searching for Oleksii Levin (Moskalenko) suspected of organizing of the attack on acting office manager of the Kherson council / anti-corruption activist, Kateryna Handziuk.

Press service of the SBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The SBU has collected sufficient amount of evidence and served Levin and head of the Kherson Regional Council, Vladyslav Manher, with charge papers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 15, Manher’s lawyer, Murashkin, said that Levin was detained in one of the EU countries and released after an interrogation.