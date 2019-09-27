PGO Asking High Anti-Corruption Court To Allow In-Absentia Investigation Against NSDC Ex-Secretary Kliuev

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) is requesting the High Anti-Corruption Court to permit holding of a special (in-absentia) investigation against former secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) \/ Presidential Administration ex-head, Andrii Kliuev.\r\nThis follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nBefore the start of the consideration of the appeal, Kliuev’s lawyers had submitted an appeal on return of a request regarding the special investigation to the prosecutor.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a court has urged the PGO to complete investigation in all cases against Kliuev before October 5.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});\r\n\r\n