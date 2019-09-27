Ex-MP Zhevaho Leaves Ukraine - Source

Former non-affiliated Member of Parliament and co-owner of the Ferrexpo company, Kostiantyn Zhevaho, is abroad.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a law enforcement source.

"He is not in Ukraine and did not return from abroad," he said.

The source did not say which country Zhevaho is in.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation has served Zhevago, who is the beneficial owner of the Finance & Credit bank, with notification of suspicion of involvement in embezzlement of UAH 2.5 billion from the bank in absentia.

Zhevaho has ignored arriving for interrogation at the SBI.