NACB Interrogates Poroshenko

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau has interrogated former President Petro Poroshenko.

Specialized anti-corruption prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi has informed the Ukrainian News Agency.

The interrogation took place on September 23.

The head of the SACPO did not specify in what case Poroshenko was interrogated, however, sources of the Ukrainian News Agency in the bureau said that the interrogation concerned the corruption case in Centrenergo.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SACPO began investigating Poroshenko’s possible involvement in the corruption in Centrenergo.