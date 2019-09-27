subscribe to newsletter
23.95 24.3
26.15 26.7
˟
27 September 2019, Friday, 17:36 11
Politics 2019-09-27T17:44:24+03:00
Ukrainian news
NACB Interrogates Poroshenko

NACB Interrogates Poroshenko

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau has interrogated former President Petro Poroshenko.

Specialized anti-corruption prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi has informed the Ukrainian News Agency.

The interrogation took place on September 23.

The head of the SACPO did not specify in what case Poroshenko was interrogated, however, sources of the Ukrainian News Agency in the bureau said that the interrogation concerned the corruption case in Centrenergo.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SACPO began investigating Poroshenko’s possible involvement in the corruption in Centrenergo.

Больше новостей о: NACB Petro Poroshenko interrogation Centrenergo Nazar Kholodnytskyi

Archive
News
SBU Along With Interpol Search For Criminal Kingpin Suspected Of Handziuk’s Assassination 17:54
PGO Asking High Anti-Corruption Court To Allow In-Absentia Investigation Against NSDC Ex-Secretary Kliuev 17:51
Ex-MP Zhevaho Leaves Ukraine - Source 17:46
NACB Interrogates Poroshenko 17:36
Danyliuk Resigns As NSDC Secretary – Presidential Office 17:33
more news
70th anniversary of the PRC. How the Chinese economy has changed (ifnography) 14:31
NKREKP Chairman Responds to Pressure of Kolomoisky Ferroalloys 17:10
70th anniversary of the PRC. How the country was urbanized (ifnography) 06:45
Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin Is In Ukraine And Does Not Comment On Case Of Biden’s Son 13:27
NACB Not Investigating Cases Against Burisma And Biden's son, But Investigates 2 Cases Against Ex-Ecology Minister Zlochevskyi 13:21
more news
Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani: There Is Evidence Of Ukraine’s Interference In Election In United States In 2016 12:50
NACB Not Investigating Cases Against Burisma And Biden's son, But Investigates 2 Cases Against Ex-Ecology Minister Zlochevskyi 13:21
Supreme Court Will Consider Claim Of Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin On Reinstatement On October 3 13:24
Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin Is In Ukraine And Does Not Comment On Case Of Biden’s Son 13:27
National TV Council Revokes Digital Broadcasting Licenses Of 112 Ukraine TV Channel 17:27
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok