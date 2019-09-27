Danyliuk Resigns As NSDC Secretary – Presidential Office

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleksandr Danyliuk, has resigned.\r\nPress service of the Presidential Office has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nDanyliuk wrote respective resignation statement before President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to the United States.\r\nAccording to the report, Zelenskyy will consider it after his arrival in Kyiv.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});\r\n\r\n\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Danyliuk as the NSDC secretary.