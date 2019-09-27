Danyliuk Resigns As NSDC Secretary – Presidential Office

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleksandr Danyliuk, has resigned.

Press service of the Presidential Office has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Danyliuk wrote respective resignation statement before President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to the United States.

According to the report, Zelenskyy will consider it after his arrival in Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Danyliuk as the NSDC secretary.