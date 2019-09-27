subscribe to newsletter
China Hoping For Zelenskyy’s Official Visit To Beijing

Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine, Du Wei, has expressed his confidence that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would pay an official visit to Beijing to meet with President XI Jinping before 2024 inclusive, against the background of China’s accusations towards the United States of its interference in internal affairs of Ukraine.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from the Ambassador.

“I can assure that Volodymyr Zelenskyi will certainly pay an official visit to China during his presidential tenure,” he said.

At the same time, the Ambassador did not provide his forecasts as for the precise date of such a visit.

"I cannot say when yet," he said.

Asked about the communication between China and newly-elected Ukrainian authorities, the Ambassador reminded he had had a meeting with Zelenskyy before his inauguration.

"We have great relations with the President and the Presidential Office," said Du Wei.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, Zelenskyy and the Chinese Ambassador discussed development of the relations between the two countries.

Earlier, the EU and China raised the issue of Minsk agreements in Brussels.

