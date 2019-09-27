Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani: There Is Evidence Of Ukraine’s Interference In Election In United States In 2016

Lawyer of President of the United States Donald Trump, former mayor of New York (1994-2001) Rudolph Giuliani, states he has evidence of Ukraine’s interference in the presidential election in the United States in 2016 and intends to make it public.

He has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Giuliani, it will be a lesson for those who is honest and an example of a mistake of making statements based on rumors.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress has initiated impeachment of Trump over alleged pressure on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their July phone conversation.