subscribe to newsletter
23.95 24.3
26.15 26.7
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani: There Is Evidence Of Ukraine’s Interference In Election In United States In 2016
27 September 2019, Friday, 12:50 13
Politics 2019-09-27T12:52:22+03:00
Ukrainian news
Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani: There Is Evidence Of Ukraine’s Interference In Election In United States In 2016

Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani: There Is Evidence Of Ukraine’s Interference In Election In United States In 2016

Lawyer of President of the United States Donald Trump, former mayor of New York (1994-2001) Rudolph Giuliani, states he has evidence of Ukraine’s interference in the presidential election in the United States in 2016 and intends to make it public.

He has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Giuliani, it will be a lesson for those who is honest and an example of a mistake of making statements based on rumors.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress has initiated impeachment of Trump over alleged pressure on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their July phone conversation.

Больше новостей о: USA President Lawyer Donald Trump presidential election evidence interference Rudolph Giuliani

Archive
News
China Hoping For Zelenskyy’s Official Visit To Beijing 13:33
Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani: There Is Evidence Of Ukraine’s Interference In Election In United States In 2016 12:50
Poroshenko Again Ignores Interrogation At SBI 12:46
IMF Mission: Ukraine’s Economic Growth Insufficient 12:43
All PGO's Prosecutors Warned About Possible Dismissal – PGO 12:41
more news
70th anniversary of the PRC. How the Chinese economy has changed (ifnography) 14:31
70th anniversary of the PRC. How the country was urbanized (ifnography) 06:45
Trump And Zelenskyy Consider Merkel’s Support For Ukraine Insufficient 18:54
Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin Is In Ukraine And Does Not Comment On Case Of Biden’s Son 13:27
NACB Not Investigating Cases Against Burisma And Biden's son, But Investigates 2 Cases Against Ex-Ecology Minister Zlochevskyi 13:21
more news
Trump And Zelenskyy Consider Merkel’s Support For Ukraine Insufficient 18:54
National TV Council Revokes Digital Broadcasting Licenses Of 112 Ukraine TV Channel 17:27
IMF Mission: Ukraine’s Economic Growth Insufficient 12:43
Poroshenko Again Ignores Interrogation At SBI 12:46
Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani: There Is Evidence Of Ukraine’s Interference In Election In United States In 2016 12:50
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok