All PGO's Prosecutors Warned About Possible Dismissal – PGO

All the prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) have been personally warned about possible dismissal in the future.
The PGO has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.
As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada has established the Office of Prosecutor General.
In compliance with the law, prosecutors will go through an attestation by personnel commissions to be appointed to the newly established Office and local prosecutor's offices.