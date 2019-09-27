IMF Mission Advocating Intensification Of Judicial Reform, Fight Against Corruption And Decrease In Oligarchs’ Role In Economy

IMF Mission Advocating Intensification Of Judicial Reform, Fight Against Corruption And Decrease In Oligarchs’

The Mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is calling for intensification of the judicial reform, fight against corruption and a decrease in the role of oligarchs in economy.

This follows from a statement by the IMF mission on results of its work in Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The mission also noted that the growth in salaries should correspond to productivity of labor to ensure competiveness.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the IMF mission worked in Ukraine in the period of September 12-26.