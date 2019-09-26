subscribe to newsletter
23.95 24.3
26.15 26.7
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Appeal Court Calls On Yanukovych To Arrive At Hearing On September 30
26 September 2019, Thursday, 17:53 9
Politics 2019-09-27T00:00:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Appeal Court Calls On Yanukovych To Arrive At Hearing On September 30

Appeal Court Calls On Yanukovych To Arrive At Hearing On September 30

The Kyiv Court of Appeal calls on former President Viktor Yanukovych to arrive at the hearing on September 30.

This is stated in the subpoena published in the governmental newspaper Uriadovyi Kurier, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Kyiv Court of Appeal calls you as the accused at 11:00 a.m. on September 30, 2019," it said.

On this day, consideration of the appeals of the ex-President’s defense against the verdict against him will continue.

After the previous meeting on September 23, Yanukovych’s lawyers said that their client was preparing to return to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 24, the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced Yanukovych in absentia to 13 years in prison.

He was found guilty under Part 1 of Article 111 (high treason), Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 437 (aiding in the conduct of aggressive war) of the Criminal Code.

Ex-President acquitted under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, entailing grave consequences) of the Criminal Code.

The prosecutor's office asked the court to sentence Yanukovych to 15 years in prison.

The defense of the ex-President asked the court to acquit him.

Больше новостей о: court Viktor Yanukovych court hearing

Archive
News
Appeal Court Calls On Yanukovych To Arrive At Hearing On September 30 17:53
Presidential Office Hoping Situation On TV Market Will Be Resolved In Accordance With Law And Democratic Principles After Renewal Of National TV Council 17:50
Kuleba Believes That Release Of Transcript Of Conversation Between Trump And Zelenskyy Will Not Worsen Relations Of Ukraine With Germany And France 17:36
Negotiations On New IMF Program In Active Phase - Finance Ministry 17:33
National TV Council Revokes Digital Broadcasting Licenses Of 112 Ukraine TV Channel 17:27
more news
Ukraine, Colombia Agree On Visa-Free Travels 12:29
Trump And Zelenskyy Consider Merkel’s Support For Ukraine Insufficient 18:54
Gazprom's Debt To Naftogaz After Two Stockholm Arbitration Proceedings Up 10% To USD 2.8 Billion 18:08
Zelenskyy Shows Bullet That Killed Opera Singer/ATO Fighter Slypak At UN General Assembly 18:42
White House Releases Transcript Of Telephone Conversation Between Trump And Zelenskyy 18:35
more news
Zelenskyy Discusses With Lavrov Prospects For Resolving Situation In Donbas, With Merkel - Meeting In Normandy Format, With Trump - Assistance In This Process 13:13
EU Court Cancels Sanctions Against Yanukovych's Son Imposed By EU In 2018 13:17
NACB Opens Case Upon False Declaration Of Property By MP Shufrych 12:45
Supreme Court Will Consider Claim Of Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin On Reinstatement On October 3 13:24
Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin Is In Ukraine And Does Not Comment On Case Of Biden’s Son 13:27
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok