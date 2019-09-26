Appeal Court Calls On Yanukovych To Arrive At Hearing On September 30

The Kyiv Court of Appeal calls on former President Viktor Yanukovych to arrive at the hearing on September 30.

This is stated in the subpoena published in the governmental newspaper Uriadovyi Kurier, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Kyiv Court of Appeal calls you as the accused at 11:00 a.m. on September 30, 2019," it said.

On this day, consideration of the appeals of the ex-President’s defense against the verdict against him will continue.

After the previous meeting on September 23, Yanukovych’s lawyers said that their client was preparing to return to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 24, the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced Yanukovych in absentia to 13 years in prison.

He was found guilty under Part 1 of Article 111 (high treason), Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 437 (aiding in the conduct of aggressive war) of the Criminal Code.

Ex-President acquitted under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, entailing grave consequences) of the Criminal Code.

The prosecutor's office asked the court to sentence Yanukovych to 15 years in prison.

The defense of the ex-President asked the court to acquit him.