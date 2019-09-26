Presidential Office Hoping Situation On TV Market Will Be Resolved In Accordance With Law And Democratic Principles After Renewal Of National TV Council

Presidential Office Hoping Situation On TV Market Will Be Resolved In Accordance With Law And Democratic Princ

The Office of the President of Ukraine is hoping that the situation on the television market will be resolved in accordance with the law and the principles of democracy after renewal of the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council.

The Office of the President of Ukraine announced this in a statement on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The composition of the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council will soon be renewed. We hope that this will help to streamline the situation on the television market in accordance with the law and the basic principles of democracy," the office said in the statement.

The Office of the President also stated that it was monitoring the situation involving the 112 Ukraine television channel.

“We are convinced that freedom of speech is an integral part of a democratic country. At the same time, all broadcasters must adhere to the legislation and the terms of their licenses,” the office said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council has revoked the 112 Ukraine television channel’s digital broadcasting licenses.