Negotiations On New IMF Program In Active Phase - Finance Ministry

Negotiations on a new International Monetary Fund (IMF) program are in the active phase.

The Ministry of Finance said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The IMF mission, chaired by Ron Van Roden, began its work in Kyiv on September 12 and continues meetings with government members under schedule.

"Negotiations between Ukraine and the IMF are in an active stage. Today, the 14-month Stand-by program remains in force. It was developed as a transitional program to promote macroeconomic stability of Ukraine during the two elections: presidential and parliamentary," the statement reads.

It is indicated that during its stay in Kyiv in September, the IMF mission got acquainted with the state of affairs in Ukraine, the government’s plans for the next few years and wishes for further cooperation with the fund.

The agenda of possible support from the IMF could be the Government’s Action Program, which will be presented by the Cabinet of Ministers on September 29, 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers expects to begin work on a new program with the International Monetary Fund by 2020.