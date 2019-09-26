subscribe to newsletter
  • Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin Is In Ukraine And Does Not Comment On Case Of Biden’s Son
26 September 2019, Thursday, 13:27 27
Politics 2019-09-27T00:00:07+03:00
Ukrainian news
Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin Is In Ukraine And Does Not Comment On Case Of Biden’s Son

Former Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin is in Ukraine and does not comment on the case of the son of the former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, Hunter.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a well-informed source.

“As far as I know, he is in Ukraine,” he said.

The interlocutor added that Shokin did not comment on the situation with the case in which Biden’s son is involved.

According to media reports, it was under the Prosecutor General Shokin that the case was investigated, in which the company Burisma, in which Hunter Biden worked, was featured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, U.S. President Donald Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate the closure of the case against the son of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, Hunter.

The United States House of Representatives is initiating the procedure of impeachment of President of the United States, Donald Trump, over alleged pressure on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their phone conversation to achieve political benefits.

Trump has denied exerting pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden, one of his possible rivals in the upcoming presidential elections, during the telephone conversation with Zelenskyy and is demanding an apology from political opponents.

In 2017, the Burisma group of companies said that law enforcement agencies in Ukraine closed all criminal proceedings against the activities of the group, as well as its owner, the former Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Mykola Zlochevskyi.

Больше новостей о: Burisma Joe Biden Viktor Shokin Mykola Zlochevskyi Hunter Biden

