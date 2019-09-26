Supreme Court Will Consider Claim Of Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin On Reinstatement On October 3

On October 3, the Supreme Court will consider the claim of former Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin for reinstatement.

This is stated in the materials of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On September 2, Shokin, through his representative, appealed to the Supreme Court with a request for revision of the decision of the Supreme Administrative Court due to newly discovered circumstances, which refused to consider his claim for reinstatement.

On September 6, the Supreme Court opened the proceedings on the suit of Shokin against the President, the Verkhovna Rada on declaring it illegal and canceling decisions on his dismissal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, Shokin filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Administrative Court for reinstatement in connection with receiving information about the bribery of Members of Parliament who voted to approve his dismissal.

On March 29, 2016, the Verkhovna Rada approved the dismissal of Shokin, on April 3, 2016, President Petro Poroshenko dismissed Shokin.