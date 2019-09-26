subscribe to newsletter
23.95 24.3
26.15 26.7
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Supreme Court Will Consider Claim Of Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin On Reinstatement On October 3
26 September 2019, Thursday, 13:24 14
Politics 2019-09-26T21:20:19+03:00
Ukrainian news
Supreme Court Will Consider Claim Of Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin On Reinstatement On October 3

Supreme Court Will Consider Claim Of Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin On Reinstatement On October 3

On October 3, the Supreme Court will consider the claim of former Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin for reinstatement.

This is stated in the materials of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On September 2, Shokin, through his representative, appealed to the Supreme Court with a request for revision of the decision of the Supreme Administrative Court due to newly discovered circumstances, which refused to consider his claim for reinstatement.

On September 6, the Supreme Court opened the proceedings on the suit of Shokin against the President, the Verkhovna Rada on declaring it illegal and canceling decisions on his dismissal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, Shokin filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Administrative Court for reinstatement in connection with receiving information about the bribery of Members of Parliament who voted to approve his dismissal.

On March 29, 2016, the Verkhovna Rada approved the dismissal of Shokin, on April 3, 2016, President Petro Poroshenko dismissed Shokin.

Больше новостей о: court supreme court Viktor Shokin reinstatement

Archive
News
Appeal Court Calls On Yanukovych To Arrive At Hearing On September 30 17:53
Presidential Office Hoping Situation On TV Market Will Be Resolved In Accordance With Law And Democratic Principles After Renewal Of National TV Council 17:50
Kuleba Believes That Release Of Transcript Of Conversation Between Trump And Zelenskyy Will Not Worsen Relations Of Ukraine With Germany And France 17:36
Negotiations On New IMF Program In Active Phase - Finance Ministry 17:33
National TV Council Revokes Digital Broadcasting Licenses Of 112 Ukraine TV Channel 17:27
more news
Ukraine, Colombia Agree On Visa-Free Travels 12:29
Trump And Zelenskyy Consider Merkel’s Support For Ukraine Insufficient 18:54
Gazprom's Debt To Naftogaz After Two Stockholm Arbitration Proceedings Up 10% To USD 2.8 Billion 18:08
Zelenskyy Shows Bullet That Killed Opera Singer/ATO Fighter Slypak At UN General Assembly 18:42
White House Releases Transcript Of Telephone Conversation Between Trump And Zelenskyy 18:35
more news
Zelenskyy Discusses With Lavrov Prospects For Resolving Situation In Donbas, With Merkel - Meeting In Normandy Format, With Trump - Assistance In This Process 13:13
EU Court Cancels Sanctions Against Yanukovych's Son Imposed By EU In 2018 13:17
NACB Opens Case Upon False Declaration Of Property By MP Shufrych 12:45
Supreme Court Will Consider Claim Of Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin On Reinstatement On October 3 13:24
Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin Is In Ukraine And Does Not Comment On Case Of Biden’s Son 13:27
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok