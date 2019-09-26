NACB Not Investigating Cases Against Burisma And Biden's son, But Investigates 2 Cases Against Ex-Ecology Minister Zlochevskyi

NACB Not Investigating Cases Against Burisma And Biden's son, But Investigates 2 Cases Against Ex-Ecology Mini

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) is not investigating any criminal proceedings against the Burisma group of companies and the son of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, Hunter, but it is investigating two cases against former Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources, Mykola Zlochevskyi.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a law enforcement source.

"There are two cases in the procedure of the NACB (in relation to Zlochevskyi)," he said.

According to him, cases are being investigated and not closed.

Criminal proceedings are investigated under Article 364 (abuse of power or official position), Article 191 (misappropriation, embezzlement of property, or seizure by abuse of official position), as well as under Article 209 (legalization, laundering of proceeds from crime) of the Criminal Code.

A source said that from the cases "they threw away references to Biden’s son."

He also said that these cases were promising, but no one wanted to investigate them properly.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, U.S. President Donald Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate the closure of the case against the son of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, Hunter.

The United States House of Representatives is initiating the procedure of impeachment of President of the United States, Donald Trump, over alleged pressure on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their phone conversation to achieve political benefits.

Trump has denied exerting pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden, one of his possible rivals in the upcoming presidential elections, during the telephone conversation with Zelenskyy and is demanding an apology from political opponents.

Former Prosecutor General, Yurii Lutsenko, urged the son of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, Hunter, to testify to the U.S. law enforcement officers regarding receiving money from the company of the former Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Mykola Zlochevskyi, suspected of laundering criminal proceeds.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) stated that the NACB was fined for groundless refusal to close criminal proceedings against Zlochevskyi.