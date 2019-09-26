subscribe to newsletter
  EU Court Cancels Sanctions Against Yanukovych's Son Imposed By EU In 2018
26 September 2019, Thursday, 13:17
Politics
Ukrainian news
EU Court Cancels Sanctions Against Yanukovych's Son Imposed By EU In 2018

The Court of the European Union canceled the sanctions imposed by the European Union in 2018 against the son of former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych, Oleksandr.

The press service of the Prosecutor General's Office said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that personal sanctions against Oleksandr Yanukovych, introduced by the EU Council on March 4, are valid until March 6, 2020.

"At the same time, the General Court, by its decision of September 24, 2019, as well as the former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych, canceled the decision of the Council of the European Union on sanctions to Oleksandr Yanukovych, which were valid from March 5, 2018 to March 4, 2019. Hearings in this case were also held on June 6, 2019," the statement reads.

Prior to that, on July 11, the General Court overturned the EU Council decision on sanctions to Oleksandr Yanukovych, which were valid for 2016-2018.

In September 2016, the sanctions to Oleksandr Yanukovych of 2015 were also lifted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Court of the European Union canceled the sanctions imposed by the European Union in 2018 against former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych.

At the same time, Yanukovych continues to remain under the sanctions imposed on him this year until March 2020.

