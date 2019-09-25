Trump Expects Political Opponents To Apologize After Releasing Transcript Of Conversation With Zelenskyy

United States President Donald Trump expects an apology from his political opponents after releasing the transcript of his telephone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump stated this in his Twitter account, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Will the Democrats apologize after seeing what was said on the call with the Ukrainian President? They should, a perfect call - got them by surprise!" Trump twitted.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, Trump intends to publish the transcript of his telephone conversation with Zelenskyy on September 25.

Trump has denied exerting pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden, one of his possible rivals in the upcoming presidential elections, during the telephone conversation with Zelenskyy.

The U.S. House of Representatives has announced a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump for allegedly exerting pressure on Zelenskyy for political gains during the telephone conversation.