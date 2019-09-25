Zelenskyy Shows Bullet That Killed Opera Singer/ATO Fighter Slypak At UN General Assembly

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shown the bullet that killed opera singer and anti-terrorist operation (ATO) fighter Vasyl Slypak in 2016 from the rostrum of the United Nations General Assembly.

Zelenskyy showed the bullet during his address at the United Nations General Assembly in New York (United States), the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I want to tell you a story. The story of a man for whom being heard was the meaning of life. After all, this man had a divine voice. He was considered one of the best baritones and countertenors in the world. He sang at the Carnegie Hall in New York, at the Notre Dame Cathedral, at Covent Garden in London, and at the Grand Opera in Paris. Each of you could have personally heard his incredible singing. However, unfortunately, something will not allow you to do that. I will show you what it looks like," he said.

Zelenskyy showed the bullet to the assembly.

"The 12.7 millimeters that ended his career. They ended his life. By the way, it costs USD 10. Unfortunately, this is the cost of human life on our planet today," the president said.

The Ukrainian head of state added that over 13,000 Ukrainians have been killed in addition to Slypak and that 30,000 more have been wounded and 1.5 million internally displaced in five years of war in the Donbas and Russian annexation of the Crimea.

Zelenskyy's speech was the first on the second plenary day of general debate at the United Nations General Assembly.

He spoke in the Ukrainian language.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy spoke with United States President Donald Trump at the United States president’s official reception at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, September 24, and the two leaders will hold a bilateral meeting on Wednesday, September 25.