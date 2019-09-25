subscribe to newsletter
24 24.35
26.2 26.75
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Zelenskyy Shows Bullet That Killed Opera Singer/ATO Fighter Slypak At UN General Assembly
25 September 2019, Wednesday, 18:42 11
Politics 2019-09-25T21:00:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Shows Bullet That Killed Opera Singer/ATO Fighter Slypak At UN General Assembly

Zelenskyy Shows Bullet That Killed Opera Singer/ATO Fighter Slypak At UN General Assembly

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shown the bullet that killed opera singer and anti-terrorist operation (ATO) fighter Vasyl Slypak in 2016 from the rostrum of the United Nations General Assembly.

Zelenskyy showed the bullet during his address at the United Nations General Assembly in New York (United States), the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I want to tell you a story. The story of a man for whom being heard was the meaning of life. After all, this man had a divine voice. He was considered one of the best baritones and countertenors in the world. He sang at the Carnegie Hall in New York, at the Notre Dame Cathedral, at Covent Garden in London, and at the Grand Opera in Paris. Each of you could have personally heard his incredible singing. However, unfortunately, something will not allow you to do that. I will show you what it looks like," he said.

Zelenskyy showed the bullet to the assembly.

"The 12.7 millimeters that ended his career. They ended his life. By the way, it costs USD 10. Unfortunately, this is the cost of human life on our planet today," the president said.

The Ukrainian head of state added that over 13,000 Ukrainians have been killed in addition to Slypak and that 30,000 more have been wounded and 1.5 million internally displaced in five years of war in the Donbas and Russian annexation of the Crimea.

Zelenskyy's speech was the first on the second plenary day of general debate at the United Nations General Assembly.

He spoke in the Ukrainian language.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy spoke with United States President Donald Trump at the United States president’s official reception at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, September 24, and the two leaders will hold a bilateral meeting on Wednesday, September 25.

Больше новостей о: Crimea Donbas ATO UN General Assembly President UN General Assembly bullet Volodymyr Zelenskyy Vasyl Slypak

Archive
News
Trump And Zelenskyy Consider Merkel’s Support For Ukraine Insufficient 18:54
Trump Expects Political Opponents To Apologize After Releasing Transcript Of Conversation With Zelenskyy 18:51
Cabinet Proposes Rada Launch Land Market 18:46
Zelenskyy Shows Bullet That Killed Opera Singer/ATO Fighter Slypak At UN General Assembly 18:42
White House Releases Transcript Of Telephone Conversation Between Trump And Zelenskyy 18:35
more news
World Bank Retains GDP Growth Outlook For Ukraine At 2.7% In 2019 12:51
Gazprom's Debt To Naftogaz After Two Stockholm Arbitration Proceedings Up 10% To USD 2.8 Billion 18:08
Ukraine, Colombia Agree On Visa-Free Travels 12:29
EU Court Cancels Sanctions Against Yanukovych Imposed By EU In 2018 13:03
Naftogaz Group Starts Import Of Petroleum Products From Belarus For Sale In Ukraine 18:05
more news
Disciplinary Public Prosecutors Commission Issues Reprimand To Ex-Prosecutor General Lutsenko For Untimely Application Of Disciplinary Sanctions Against Deputy Prosecutor General Stoliarchuk 13:06
Zelenskyy Vetoes Law On Interim Investigative Commissions And Special Parliamentary Commissions 12:55
Stefanchuk Suggesting Rada Introduce Fine Of UAH 85,000 For Piano Voting 12:59
NACB Opens Case Upon False Declaration Of Property By MP Shufrych 12:45
Estonia Introduces Fee For Ukrainian For Long-Term Visas From November 1 12:48
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok